The student news site of Marshall University
Filed under NEWS

Huntington residents look to go solar

Sadie Helmick, Reporter • February 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






West Virginia Solar United Neighborhoods, or WV SUN, is a non-profit with the goal of cleaner, renewable energy across West Virginia. On Monday night at the Explorer Academy in Huntington, more than 50 people came to an informational meeting about changing their personal source of electricity.

Since October, WV SUN Solar Co-Op Coordinator Autumn Long has toured West Virginia to educate people on the benefits of solar energy.

“The co-op is a great opportunity to demonstrate how solar energy can help our communities be more self-sufficient,” Long said.

Co-Ops have been conducted in Morgantown, Wheeling, Charleston, Lewisburg and Beckley. The Parkersburg area of the Mid-Ohio Valley is generating a Co-Op for the summer months.

The Co-Op is three sessions: the basics of solar power, the “nuts and bolts” of installation and finances.

Huntington resident Jason Brown of Secure Construction is interested in the business aspect of solar energy.

“Solar is happening,” Brown said. “Solar production at the residential level is increasing every year and the cost of production is going down.”

Brown said he has “reservations” on the price that WV SUN advertises.

“Take this as a grain of salt. This energy is very new to this area,” Brown said.

Carin Clark said it is always going to be cheaper to go with the electric company.

“A solar panel is not much as a financial choice, but more as a social, personal choice. You are never going to make your money back in solar,” Clark said.

Across the United States over 16,000 homes and 90 Co-Ops have happened.

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at helmick32@marshall.edu.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

College of Business begins search for new dean

Four candidates are in review as the Marshall University Lewis College of Business searches for a new dean. Former professor and member of the acco...

Exploring the controversy of Confederate monuments

David Trowbridge, associate professor and director of African and African American Studies at Marshall University, will give a presentation on the ong...

A look at a historical text through religious lens

“The Emancipation Proclamation as Sacred Text,” a lecture by Joseph Tucker Edmunds, will be presented on Marshall’s campus Wednesday, Feb. 15. ...

Senator Manchin promotes broadband access throughout W.Va.

United States Sen. Joe Manchin is working to bring broadband access to the entire state of West Virginia by introducing a bill that would work to acco...

MU raises awareness for transgender community

Marshall University’s Intercultural Office is sponsoring a Trans Clothing Drive Feb. 6 through Feb. 24 to collect new or gently used clothing for th...