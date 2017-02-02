Editorial Cartoon: The most surprising Oscar snub this year

Susie Washington, Editorial Cartoonist • February 2, 2017 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under OPINION
The people of West Virginia are hopeful that the new governor’s administration will bring about changes to the education system.
On Jim Justice’s...
A vast number of people are disappointed in our government lately, particularly at the federal level. While it’s easy to drown in the never-ending...
Hello, my name is Nick Uliana, you may know me or you may not know me, but if you took a quick look at my Facebook shares and my tweets, retweets an...
The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it r...
Friday, President Donald Trump altered countless lives with a signature, ushering in a 90-day immigration ban against travelers from seven majority-Mu...
The Parthenon
The student news site of Marshall University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.