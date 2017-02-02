Filed under OPINION

Letter to the Editor: Don’t just tweet. Get involved.

Hello, my name is Nick Uliana, you may know me or you may not know me, but if you took a quick look at my Facebook shares and my tweets, retweets and favorites you would be able to quickly put together that I am a staunch conservative.

Now, over my three years here at Marshall I have been lucky enough to become somewhat politically involved in the political scene in Huntington. I made phone calls for Evan Jenkins, went door to door with a local candidate for running for circuit court judge and briefly interned for Bill Cole`s campaign for governor.

Now, although I plan to stay far away from politics as a career, I still plan on staying active as a volunteer and here is why. On Feb. 1, many of my fellow students gathered and protested the recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. Now, whether or not I support these executive orders doesn’t matter, what I support are my fellow students who protested them, and here`s why.

Two of the most extremely important rights given to us by the supreme law of our land, the constitution, is right to freedom of speech and the right to freedom of assembly.

The students who protested showed that they not only understood those extremely important rights, but they understood how to both properly and respectfully exercise those rights. There was no destroying of property, no fires, no vandalism, it was just a group of young people getting together to protest and raise awareness over an issue they felt strongly about.

This was empowering to me, it made me realize that now, more than ever, is a time when young people should become politically involved, if they have not already. Furthermore, it made me extremely proud to go to a school where students are empowered to exercise their rights and organize others who feel the same way to do so as well, and that is something that reaches far beyond party lines.

So, if you feel strongly about something don`t just tweet or retweet about it or share an article on Facebook, go and get involved. Trust me, it may be a lot better time than you think.