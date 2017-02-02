XOXO, Michael Brown

The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it real with you when no one else is and to answer with no judgment because I don’t know you! I’m just a college senior who enjoys giving his opinion. Here are some of the questions I got this week:

What have you accomplished thus far in life that makes you most proud?

I don’t want to sound cocky, but I’m proud of a lot of things I have accomplished. I’m going to keep my answer simple and say the thing I am most proud of would be keeping a positive attitude and trusting God through anything in which I’ve been through. Life is not a cakewalk, and nothing comes easy. If there is one thing that I have learned it’s everything happens for a reason, whether that reason be a blessing or a lesson.

What is your least favorite quality about yourself?

This is difficult. I really enjoy myself actually, but I find that at times I can be sort of a push over. I say yes too much — I need to practice saying no to people.

I’ve been thinking about moving in with my boyfriend, but my parents would freak out. What do you think?

I say go for it. You’re young, I’m assuming, and have nothing to lose. I don’t see anything wrong with living with your boyfriend or girlfriend. Don’t do it too soon though, there are a lot of things to consider when making such a big decision. You should value your parents’ opinion and listen to what they have to say.

Are you scared to graduate?

I’m not scared, just slightly nervous. I am very excited to move away and start some fabulous life in a nice city and just live in the moment. I pray I am just able to find a job that I love waking up and going to everyday. As of right now, what I want to do is kind of up in the air. I just want to enjoy myself. I want to work in a nice modern space where I don’t have to wear a suit everyday. Life is about making changes and evolving. We shouldn’t be scared of change because it can be a good thing.

What it something you’re most grateful for?

Right now I am grateful for those who I call my friend today. I am so thankful to have had the opportunities in which life has given me. I have a lot to be grateful for.

To have your question answered you can submit them on ask.fm/mikeyyybx

This column is not intended to replace or substitute professional advice of any kind. This column its author, the newspaper and its publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation.