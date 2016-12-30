Filed under NEWS

Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington

A Charleston-based restaurant is set to open in Huntington. Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen will expand with the new location opening Jan. 5, replacing the Steak Escape currently located at 2013 5th Ave.

“Our Steak Escape franchise agreement was set to expire,” Jon Conrad, manager and co-owner of Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen, said in a news release. “With that in mind, and the fact that it is a new year, we thought it would be the opportune time to try something different.”

Sabatino’s Huntington location will feature a menu similar to that found in the Charleston restaurant. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in every day and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for drive-thru. A website is set to launch in the coming weeks.